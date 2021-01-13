Video
Wednesday, 13 January, 2021, 12:38 PM
Home Countryside

Five found dead in five districts

Published : Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondents

Five people were found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Cox's Bazar, Joypurhat, Madaripur, Rangamati and Panchagarh, in two days.
UKHIA, COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a teenage boy from a decoration shop in Ukhia Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Forkan Prakash Kalu, 14, son of Bashir Ahmed, a resident of Ratnapalang Niyon Telipara Village in the upazila. He worked in that decoration shop.
Owner of the shop Shah Alam said Kalu and another worker Ayaz, a Rohingya man, were at the shop on Saturday night.
Later, he found Kalu's body there in the following morning and informed police, the shop owner added.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.  
Rohingya Ayaz went into hiding after the incident.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ukhia Police Station (PS) Ahmed Sanzul Morshed confirmed the incident.     
JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the body of a teenage boy from a bamboo garden in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Sanatan Barman, 13, son of Rabdwip Chandra Mohanta, a resident of Angra Village in the upazila. He was a sixth grader at Bagzana High School.
Panchbibi PS OC Polash Chandra Dev said Sanatan went out of the house on Saturday evening, but did not return home.
Later, locals spotted his body in a bamboo garden in Ramchandrapur area on Sunday morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Zila Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.
MADARIPUR: Detective Branch (DB) of Police recovered the body of a schoolgirl from a septic tank in the district on Saturday, 11 months after she went missing.
The deceased was identified as Murshida Akter, 16, daughter of Chanmia Hawlader, a resident of East Botla Village under Dashar PS. She was a tenth grader at a local school in the area.  
Local sources said Sahabuddin Akan, son of Majid Akan of the area, had a love affair with Murshida for long. Shabuddin took Murshida to his house following the relationship in February last year. Murshida had been missing since then.
Murshida's family members lodged a General Diary with Dashar PS on February 16 in this connection.
Following this, DB police arrested Sahabuddin on January 7.
During interrogation, he confessed of killing Murshida.
Following his statement, the law-enforcers, later, recovered Murshida's body from the septic tank of his house in the evening.
Additional Superintendent of Police Abdul Hannan Mia confirmed the incident.
KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Police recovered the hanging decomposed body of a man from deep forest in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Police sources said on information, Kaptai Police Outpost In-Charge Pijush Kanti Dash and his team went to the spot in the afternoon and recovered the body.
Kaptai PS OC (Investigation) Atukul Islam said it was suspected that he might have committed suicide around 15 to 20 days back.
No one filed any General Diary over missing in this connection, the OC added.
PANCHAGARH: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) recovered the body of a college student in Atwari Upazila of the district on Saturday, after five days of his     missing.
Deceased Fahid Hasan Sifat, 18, an Intermediate second-year student at Dinajpur Adarsha College, was the son of Safiqul Islam, a resident of Chotodap area in the upazila.
The deceased's father said Fahid went out of the house on January 4 for playing badminton and since then, he was missing.
The next day, they got a call from Fahid's mobile phone while the caller demanded Tk 1.5 lakh. It was also said that his son will return after two weeks.
Safiqul sent them Tk 8,000 through bKash. He, later, filed a general diary and informed RAB.
RAB-13 Captain Reza Ahmed Ferdous said a team of the elite force recovered the bodies and arrested Motiur Rahman, 21, an honours-first-year student of Management Department at Panchagarh MR Government College, in this connection.


