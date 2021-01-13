Video
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’

Published : Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

WASHINGTON, Jan 12: Poised to impeach, the House sped ahead with plans to oust President Donald Trump from office, warning he is a threat to democracy and pushing the vice president and Cabinet to act even more quickly in an extraordinary effort to remove Trump in the final days of his presidency.
Trump faces a single charge - "incitement of insurrection" - after the deadly Capitol riot in an impeachment resolution that the House will begin debating Wednesday.
At the same time, the FBI warned ominously Monday of potential armed protests in Washington and many states by Trump loyalists ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Jan. 20. In a dark foreshadowing, the Washington Monument was closed to the public amid the threats of disruption. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf abruptly resigned.
It all added up to stunning final moments for Trump's presidency as Democrats and a growing number of Republicans declare he is unfit for office and could do more damage after inciting a mob that violently ransacked the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday.
"President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government," reads the four-page impeachment bill.
"He will remain a threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office," it reads.    -AP



