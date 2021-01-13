Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 January, 2021, 12:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

WHO experts to arrive in Wuhan for delayed virus probe

Published : Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

BEIJING, Jan 12: A team of WHO experts will land directly in Wuhan on Thursday, China's foreign ministry said Tuesday, starting their long-delayed probe into Covid-19 at the virus epicentre.
The ten scientists will investigate the origins of the new virus in a politically fraught mission that comes more than a year after the pandemic began and after accusations Beijing has tried to thwart the project.
The World Health Organization team will leave from Singapore and fly straight to Wuhan, the central city where the first cluster of cases was detected in December 2019.
Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters this was the "current plan" and said the WHO team was set to arrive Thursday.
It is expected that they will have to complete two weeks of quarantine due to China's strict border restrictions.
The investigation had been set to start last week but a last-minute hold up over entry permissions in China scuppered plans.
Marion Koopmans, part of the WHO team and head of the viroscience department at Rotterdam's Erasmus University Medical Center, said they wanted to "reconstruct" how the pandemic started.
"I think it would be the start of a probably longer term project," she told Chinese state broadcaster CGTN.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’
Trump protest outside Twitter HQ over ban flops
Biden inauguration: Worries as Homeland Security chief quits
Pakistan policeman killed in attack on polio vaccine team
Days before Trump exit, US rebrands Cuba state sponsor of terror
WHO experts to arrive in Wuhan for delayed virus probe
UN chief Guterres seeks to stay on for second term
‘Crew on crashed Indonesia jet did not declare emergency’


Latest News
Bike rider killed as truck smashes motorcycle in Shyamoli
Man's throat-slit body recovered
Bangladesh's Beximco could start private sales of vaccine next month
Asian equities, commodities gain on economic recovery trade
Over 91.5 million infected with COVID globally
Ctg AL factional clash: Councilor candidate among 26 held
How PM Modi misread the mood of India's farmers
2 Bangladeshi injured in BSF firing
Atletico stretch Liga lead with Sevilla win
Bangladesh to seek LDC benefits for 5 years after graduation
Most Read News
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
City corporations in charge of Dhaka canals raises hopes and doubts
Taposh asks lawyers to withdraw cases against Khokon
Time to talk about sexual deviancy!
3 killed as truck falls into ditch breaking Bailey bridge
MC College gang rape: 8 BCL men indicted; Trial begins
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Legal notice seeks school reopening from Jan 16
Order on Sayeed Khokon's cases Jan 19
India's Serum to sell vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft