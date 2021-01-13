Video
After 10-month delay, England get Covid-hit Sri Lanka Test series underway

Published : Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

England�s cricket team arrive at the Rajapaksa international airport in Mattala on January 3, 2021, as the team returned to Sri Lanka to play two Tests abandoned in March due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. photo: AFP

GALLE, JAN 12: Ten months after aborting their tour of Sri Lanka as the pandemic advanced, England will finally play the first Test on Thursday with the coronavirus still causing problems.
Joe Root's team, missing Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, need a convincing win in the two-match series to keep alive their hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final.
All-rounder Moeen Ali is also out of the two-Test series' opener after testing positive for the coronavirus on arrival in the island on January 3.
After England left Sri Lanka without playing a Test last March, and cut short a tour of South Africa last month over coronavirus fears, it's been an unsettling time for the team.
But the players, living in a bio-secure 'bubble' in Sri Lanka, have remained united throughout, according to wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow.
"Everyone's together. That's been a strength of the team, the unity. It's been a real key throughout this whole period of Covid," he said.
Bairstow, who last played a five-day match in late 2019, is expected to return to the Test team in Galle.
With Moeen's isolation only ending Wednesday, Dom Bess and Jack Leach will be the premier spin bowlers in the 18-member squad.
And the slow bowlers could be crucial. But England do have three reserve spinners in Mason Crane, Matt Parkinson and Amar Virdi.
"We can play plenty of spin if required to," coach Chris Silverwood insisted.
"They are all here, so they're available. We travel with such a large group so should any eventuality come up we have it covered. It is difficult to win here."
Moeen and Leach were key to the touring England team that won 3-0 in Sri Lanka in 2018 and Silverwood said they have the muscle to beat the hosts on their home territory again.
"It is difficult to win here. I read (Sri Lanka head coach) Mickey Arthur's comments about our win in 2018 being in the back of their minds and wanting to get revenge for that," said Silverwood.
"Do I believe we can win? Of course, I always believe our team can beat anyone. To me it's about the processes, the continual progression of the team."    -AFP



