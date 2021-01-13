Video
Wednesday, 13 January, 2021, 12:38 PM
National Handball's semi finals to be held today

Published : Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Both the semifinals matches of EXIM Bank 30th National Men's Handball Championship will be held today at Shaheed captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city.
On the day, Bangladesh Police Handball Club will take on Kushtia District Sports Association (DSA) in the first semifinal at 11.30 am while Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party meet Chapainawabganj DSA in the second semis at 2.30 pm.
Meanwhile, six more matches of the competition were decided on the third day held at the same venue.
In the day's matches, Jamalpur DSA beat Madaripur DSA by 43-32 goals after the match was locked 16-16 draw at the breather, Chapainawabganj DSA edged past Bandarban DSA 34-33 after dominating the first half 19-16, Faridpur DSA outplayed Sunamganj DSA 38-22 after leading the first half 19-10, Kushtia DSA overpowered Dhaka DSA 40-20 after dominating the first half by 17-12, Jessore DSA defeated Narail DSA 51-22 after leading the first half 25-11 and Bangladesh Police Handball Club beat Panchagarh DSA 37-21 after dominating the first half 17-11.
Sponsored by EXIM Bank and organised by Bangladesh Handball Federation, the championship is being held to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with the participation of sixteen teams.    -BSS


