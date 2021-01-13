Dr Chamara Wijesinghe addresses team ahead of Test series against England

Sri Lankan players were addressed by a renowned psychologist Dr. Chamara Wijesinghe on Monday, it is learnt here.

According to the sources in Colombo and Galle, the initiative for organising the talk was taken by Prof. Arjuna de Silva.

Prof. Arjuna and Dr. Chamara who is also a psychiatrist, are the members of the medical panel of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board.

Confirming the news, Prof. Arjuna, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Sri Lanka, said, "yes, we introduced Dr. Chamara (zoom conversation) to the team. He delivered a lecture to the players on how they can remain stress-free during the current pandemic situation and perform better even during tense matches".

"We had foreign psychologists (Dr. Phil Jauncey, Sandy Gorden etc.) with the team in the past but this has been our new experience to interact with the players in Sinhala".

"Players have also been asked to freely contact Dr. Chamara individually as and when needed".

Perhaps the psychological boost to the team, especially after losing both the Tests in South Africa was needed most.

The players and support staff who gave PCR tests on Monday night will again give swab tests on Wednesday night (8 pm) and the next scheduled tests are after five days.





