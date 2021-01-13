Video
Wednesday, 13 January, 2021
All members of Windies test Covid-19 negative

Published : Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

All members of the visiting West Indies
contingent returned negative in the first of many Covid-19 tests in their Bangladesh tour.
West Indies media manager Dario Barthley confirmed the news, saying that everyone is in a healthy state at this moment.
"Everyone in the camp has been fit and fine. We all are tested negative in the first Covid-19 test in Bangladesh," Barthley said on Tuesday.
"We'll undergo the second Covid-19 test on Thursday after which the side will start practice."
Their second Covid-19 test however was supposed to be conducted on Tuesday but that was deferred for two days. The third test will be on the seventh day, when they will end their mandatory quarantine.
In the midst of the series, they will undergo Covid-19 test for several times as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) emphasized on more testing to keep the things under control.
The West Indies will start their mission with an inter-squad one-day warm-up game at BKSP on January 18.
The first ODI of the three-match series is on January 20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The second ODI is on January 22 at the same venue. The third and final ODI of the series will be held on January 25 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
Before the two-match Test series, the tourists will play a three-day warm-up match against BCB XI which is at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram on January 29-31. The first Test of the series will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on February 3-7. The second and final Test is on February 11-15 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.
The visitors will undergo the final Covid-19 test before leaving the country on January 16.
West Indies Test Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Raymon Reifer, Jomel Warrican.
West Indies ODI Squad: Jason Mohammed (captain), Sunil Ambris (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.     -BSS


