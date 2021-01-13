Video
One hockey player of camp tests Covid-19 positive

Published : Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Forward Debasish Kumar Roy has been tested for Covid-19 positive after thirty one hockey players reported on Sunday last for camp ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy to be held in March.
Except goalkeeper Abu Sayed Nippon, the rest members of the squad came for Covid-19 test yesterday (Monday), the day after the reporting, where Debashish was tested for Covid-19 positive.
"Yes Debashish has been tested for Covid-19 positive and he will remain in isolation for two weeks under our supervision," said the Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf to BSS on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the hockey players have started their formal practice from this afternoon under the supervision of head coach Mahbub Harun, he added.
Earlier, the BHF announced a 32-man preliminary squad for the Asian Champions Trophy, which will be held from March 11-19 at the Mawlana Bhashani Hockey Stadium in the city.
Bangladesh will host the sixth edition of Men's Asian Champions Trophy, the elite hockey competition of the continent featuring India, Pakistan, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia and hosts Bangladesh.
Bangladesh will start their tournament campaign taking on Malaysia in their opening match of the tournament on March 11. The host will then face India, Japan, South Korea and Pakistan on March 12, 13, 15 and 16 respectively.
Those who were called for the preliminary camp are Ashim, Nippon, Biplob, Noyon, Khorshed, Shitul, Ashraful, Sobuj, Mehedi, Rezaul, Monoz, Shishir, Shaon, Rakin, Sarowar, Roman, Nayeemuddin, Rabbi, Niloy, Abed, Topu, Jimmy, Milon, Koushik, Arshad, Mahbub, Emon, Rokibul, Mimo, Rajib, Mohsin and Debashish.     -BSS


