

Bashundhara, Uttar Baridhara meeting in opener today

The two opponents had met in a match of the abandoned 2020 BPL in February where Bashundhara won

by 1-0.

For being in different groups, they didn't get any chance to face each other in the lately finished Federation Cup football which was the season opener of 2021.

Bashundhara boys became champion of Federation Cup for the second consecutive time beating the newbie finalist Saif Sporting Club by 1-0 goal in the final on last Sunday.

On the other hand, Uttar Baridhara was eliminated by Dhaka Abahani from the quarterfinals. Still the foreign recruits of the club amazed all with good performance.

The season opening event was a good platform for all the competitors of the league to show and polish skills as well as get prepared for rest of the season. Besides, the clubs and booters had passed almost a year idly due to an outbreak of the deadly virus last year. Now, the teams will be able to present their ability in the league this year.

Matches to be played at four venues

This season, Bangladesh Football Federation (BPL) federation finalised four venues for playing the matches of BPL. The four venues are Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka; District Stadium, Cumilla; Ahsanullah Master Stadium, Tongi in Gazipur and Birshreshtha Flight Lieutenant M Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

Among these four, the Tongi and Munshiganj are new venues in BPL. Still, the main football venue Bangabandhu National Stadium is picked by seven out of 13 teams as home venue.



Home venues and teams

Bangabandhu National Stadium: Dhaka Abahani, Sheikh Jamal DC, Sk Russel KC, Muktijoddha SKC, Brothers union, Saif SC and Ctg Abahani

Cumilla District Stadium: Bashundhara Kings and Mohammedan Sporting Club

Ahsanullah Master Stadium, Tongi: Arambagh KS and Uttar Baridhara

Munshiganj Stadium: Bangladesh Police FC and Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society



The first round skirmishes

As the top event of local football Bangladesh Premier League is rolling on Wednesday, fans will want to know the schedule and opponents of the matches.

All the matches of the first round will be played at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka. Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra does not have any match in the first round.



13 Jan at 4:00 pm Bashundhara Kings vs. Uttar Baridhara

14 Jan at 4:00 pm Dhaka Abahani vs. Police FC

15 Jan at 8:00 pm Sk Russel vs. Brothers Union

16 Jan at 8:00 pm Saif SC vs. Rahmatganj MFS

17 Jan at 8:00 pm Arambagh KS vs. Mohammedan SC

18 Jan at 4:00 pm Sk Jamal DC vs. Ctg Abahani.





