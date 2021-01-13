Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 January, 2021, 12:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

No takers for Bangladeshi players in PSL

Published : Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

No takers for Bangladeshi players in PSL

No takers for Bangladeshi players in PSL

No Bangladeshi cricketers got a team in the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
As many as 15 Bangladesh players put up their names for the tournament but the six franchisees showed no interest towards them during the Players Draft on Sunday.
The tournament is from February 20 to March 22, a time when Bangladeshi players will be busy with home series against West Indies and away series against New Zealand.
This was considered as the chief reason behind franchisees reluctance towards the Bangladeshi players.
The Bangladeshi players were slotted in four different groups, with Mustafiz placed under the 'Platinum' category, the highest category of foreign players, and Bangladesh Twenty20 captain Mahmudullah named in 'Diamond' category.
Afif Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Alok Kapali, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasir Hossain, Taskin Ahmed and Sanzamul Islam were placed under the 'Gold' category while Anamul Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Mehedi Hasan Rana and Nasum Ahmed were in the 'Silver' category.
Mustafiz and Mahmudullah were the only Bangladeshi players in the list that had previous experience of playing in PSL.
In the last edition, Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal was the only player from the county to play in PSL, when he was picked as a replacement player for the play-off stage of the tournament by Lahore Qalanders.
Mahmudullah was also supposed to play as a replacement player in the play-off Multan Sultans but had to drop out after testing positive for Covid-19.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
After 10-month delay, England get Covid-hit Sri Lanka Test series underway
National Handball's semi finals to be held today
Dr Chamara Wijesinghe addresses team ahead of Test series against England
All members of Windies test Covid-19 negative
One hockey player of camp tests Covid-19 positive
Bashundhara, Uttar Baridhara meeting in opener today
No takers for Bangladeshi players in PSL
Three stitches on Taskin's finger, kept under observation


Latest News
Man's throat-slit body recovered
Bangladesh's Beximco could start private sales of vaccine next month
Asian equities, commodities gain on economic recovery trade
Over 91.5 million infected with COVID globally
Ctg AL factional clash: Councilor candidate among 26 held
How PM Modi misread the mood of India's farmers
2 Bangladeshi injured in BSF firing
Atletico stretch Liga lead with Sevilla win
Bangladesh to seek LDC benefits for 5 years after graduation
Civil rights groups demand Google remove Trump's YouTube channel
Most Read News
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
City corporations in charge of Dhaka canals raises hopes and doubts
Taposh asks lawyers to withdraw cases against Khokon
Time to talk about sexual deviancy!
3 killed as truck falls into ditch breaking Bailey bridge
MC College gang rape: 8 BCL men indicted; Trial begins
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Legal notice seeks school reopening from Jan 16
Order on Sayeed Khokon's cases Jan 19
India's Serum to sell vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft