Wednesday, 13 January, 2021, 12:37 PM
Road crashes leave 7 dead in 3 dists

Published : Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent 

At least seven people were killed and five others injured in road accidents in Rangamati, Cox's Bazar and Netrakona districts on Tuesday
Our Rangamati correspondent reported that three people, including a truck driver, were killed as a bailey bridge collapsed when the vehicle was crossing it in Sadar upazila early Tuesday.
Traders of Kutubchhari Bazar said a stone-laden truck fell into the ditch in the area in the early hours, breaking the bridge.
Being informed, members of Fire Service, army and police went to the scene and recovered three bodies from the ditch.
Officer-in -Charge (OC) Kabir Hossain of Kotwali Police Station said vehicular movement on Rangamati-Khagrachhari road came to a halt due to collapse of the bailey bridge.
In Cox's Bazar, two people were killed and two others injured after a passenger bus hit a three-wheeler in Ukhia upazila of Cox's Bazar district on Tuesday morning, reports our correspondent.
The deceased were identified as Monir Ahmed, 22, son of Abdur Rahim of Ghumdhum Noapara in Naikkhyangchhari, and Jafar Alam, son of late Abul Hossain of Bottoli village in Palongkhali Union under Ukhia upazila.
Ukhia highway police outpost Inspector Maruf Ahmed said a Teknaf-bound bus smashed a three-wheeler (locally known as easy-bike) on the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf road around 6:00am that left two people dead and two others injured.
One of the injured was sent to Chattogram in a critical condition and another was admitted to a private hospital
Our Netrokona correspondent adds: Two people were killed and three others injured as a sand-loaded lorry run over them at Balibazar area of Sadar upazila of Netrakona district early Tuesday.
The deceased were identified as Selim Mia, 28, of Sadar upazila, and Emdad Mia, 30, son of Mokshed Mia, of Bali village in Netrokona district.
Netrokona Model Police Station Sub-inspector (SI) Rafiqul Islam said a sand-laden lorry ran over some people in Mouzebali area on the Netrakona-Madan road around 5:00am as they were taking heat by igniting bonfires beside the road, leaving two dead on the spot and three others injured.


