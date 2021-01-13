Video
Wednesday, 13 January, 2021
Wrongful detention

HC verdict over compensation to Arman stayed

Published : Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed for eight weeks a High Court order that asked the inspector general of police (IGP) to pay Tk 20 lakh as compensation to Md Arman, a technician at Benarasi Pallabi in Mirpur in the capital.
Arman was wrongly arrested by police and kept in jail instead of the original accused in a drug case. Chamber judge Justice Md Nuruzzaman granted the stay order responding to an application filed by the IGP challenging the compensation order.
Lawyer Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal and M Humaun Kabir Pallob argued for Arman's mother while Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Amit Das Gupta represented the state.
DAG Amit Das Gupta said the IGP will file a leave to appeal petition with the Appellate Division challenging the HC verdict after receiving the full text of the HC verdict.
The IGP's office claimed that the HC has ordered the IGP to give Tk 20 lakh to Arman without assessing the damage. The IGP is not liable for giving any compensation for the wrongful detention, he said.


