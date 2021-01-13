No money spent on C-19 vaccination registration app, says DG DGHS

The newly-appointed Director of DGHS Management Information System (MIS) Prof Mizanur Rahman claimed no money was spent for making the Covid-19 vaccine registration app.

"The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division is preparing the app for us and we did not have to spend anything for it," Mizanur Rahman said on Tuesday.

ICT Division Senior Secretary NM Ziaul Alam echoed the MIS director saying, "ICT division programmers are preparing the app for DGHS, so not a single Taka has been spent on it." As the Covid-19 vaccine is likely to arrive in Bangladesh at the end of January, the government is on the final stage of making a mobile application for the vaccination programme.

One can get registered through the mobile app to avail the Covid-19 vaccine. After downloading the app, one will need to register with mobile and NID numbers.










