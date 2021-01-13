Public hearing on re-fixing LPG price begins Jan 14

The energy regulator has decided to hold public hearings to re-fix the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) on January 14. The public hearing will be held from 11:00am to 5:00pm at BIAM Foundation in Dhaka, according to a release issued Tuesday by the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC). If necessary, the hearing will be continued on January 17 or 18, the release said. According to a memo of BERC on December 14, 2020, interested persons or organisations will be able to submit analytical facts and figure and related documents about re-fixing LPG price. -BSS







