Ministers, MPs barred from electioneering



Awami League mayor candidate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury and BNP mayor candidate Dr Shahadat Hossain wooing voters while campaigning in the port city of Chattogram on Tuesday. Elections to Chattogram City Corporation will be held on January 27. photo : Observer

As per the rules, Ministers, MPs and other public servants and the persons enjoying the government privileges have been barred from taking part in the electioneering.

Regional Election Officer and Returning Officer of CCC polls Muhammad Hasanuzzaman along with EC officials on Tuesday distributed leaflets to the people of Chattogram, urging voters, candidates and political parties to follow the code of conduct.

EC sources said they have taken such a step following a complaint lodged by BNP mayor candidate Dr Shahadat Hussain recently.

Dr Shahadat alleged that AL mayor candidate violated the code of conduct in his election campaign.

Meanwhile a total of 16487 polling officers have already been appointed for conducting the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) elections. A six-day training programme for the polling officers will begin at nine venues in the port city on January 18.

A total of 12000 Electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be installed at all polling stations on the polling day.

Awami League mayor candidate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury and BNP mayor candidate Dr Shahadat Hossain wooing voters while campaigning in the port city of Chattogram on Tuesday. Elections to Chattogram City Corporation will be held on January 27. photo : Observer

Awami League mayor candidate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury conducted election campaign at West Sholashahar, Shulakbahar and Chawkbazar areas on Tuesday. He exchanged views with locals and sought their blessings and vote for him in the upcoming election. He promised to build Chattogram as one of the smart cities of the world, if he voted to power. He urged the people to vote for 'Boat', the election symbol of Awami League for continuation of development of the port city.

BNP mayor candidate Dr Shahadat Hussain exchanged views with people of Pahartali on the day. He sought blessings and vote for 'Sheaf of Paddy', the election symbol of BNP, in the upcoming CCC polls

Shahadat pledged to build a specialised corona hospital and a cancer hospital in Chattogram, if elected. He claimed that BNP candidate would win the election if the polls are held in free and fair atmosphere.

Other mayor candidates Wahed Murad of Islamic Front Bangladesh, M A Matin of Bangladesh Islami Front, Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominee Jannatul Islam, Abul Manjur of People's Party also continued their campaign in different areas of the city on Saturday.







CHATTOGRAM, Jan 12: The Election Commission (EC) has announced a code of conduct to ensure a level playing field in the elections to Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) slated for January 27.As per the rules, Ministers, MPs and other public servants and the persons enjoying the government privileges have been barred from taking part in the electioneering.Regional Election Officer and Returning Officer of CCC polls Muhammad Hasanuzzaman along with EC officials on Tuesday distributed leaflets to the people of Chattogram, urging voters, candidates and political parties to follow the code of conduct.EC sources said they have taken such a step following a complaint lodged by BNP mayor candidate Dr Shahadat Hussain recently.Dr Shahadat alleged that AL mayor candidate violated the code of conduct in his election campaign.Meanwhile a total of 16487 polling officers have already been appointed for conducting the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) elections. A six-day training programme for the polling officers will begin at nine venues in the port city on January 18.A total of 12000 Electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be installed at all polling stations on the polling day.A total of 14 executive magistrates have been appointed to implement the code of conduct during the elections and campaign, Hasanuzzaman said. They will monitor the violation of election code of conduct by the candidates in the CCC polls, he said.Awami League mayor candidate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury conducted election campaign at West Sholashahar, Shulakbahar and Chawkbazar areas on Tuesday. He exchanged views with locals and sought their blessings and vote for him in the upcoming election. He promised to build Chattogram as one of the smart cities of the world, if he voted to power. He urged the people to vote for 'Boat', the election symbol of Awami League for continuation of development of the port city.BNP mayor candidate Dr Shahadat Hussain exchanged views with people of Pahartali on the day. He sought blessings and vote for 'Sheaf of Paddy', the election symbol of BNP, in the upcoming CCC pollsShahadat pledged to build a specialised corona hospital and a cancer hospital in Chattogram, if elected. He claimed that BNP candidate would win the election if the polls are held in free and fair atmosphere.Other mayor candidates Wahed Murad of Islamic Front Bangladesh, M A Matin of Bangladesh Islami Front, Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominee Jannatul Islam, Abul Manjur of People's Party also continued their campaign in different areas of the city on Saturday.