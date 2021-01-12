|
Taposh asks lawyers to withdraw cases against Khokon
Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 2:02 PM Count : 163
Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has urged two lawyers to withdraw the defamation cases lodged against former mayor Sayeed Khokon on Monday.
Taposh said, "I'm not involved in case filing. Two overenthusiastic lawyers filed those. I'll request them to withdraw the cases as people have taken his statements as humorous."
The mayor came up with the request at a press briefing held at Nagar Bhaban auditorium on Tuesday.
"Sayeed Khokon defamed me through his defamatory remarks. For this, I decided to file defamation case against Khokon. But those who have already filed the cases, didn't informed me," Taposh added.
On Monday, Kazi Anisur Rahman and lawyer Sarwar Alam filed two separate cases with the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury.