Taposh asks lawyers to withdraw cases against Khokon







Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has urged two lawyers to withdraw the defamation cases lodged against former mayor Sayeed Khokon on Monday.





Taposh said, "I'm not involved in case filing. Two overenthusiastic lawyers filed those. I'll request them to withdraw the cases as people have taken his statements as humorous."



