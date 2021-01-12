Video
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021, 5:24 PM
Home Countryside

Two killed in Sylhet road accident

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 1:04 PM  Count : 87
Observer Online Desk

Two killed in Sylhet road accident

Two killed in Sylhet road accident

Two people were killed in a head-on collision between a stone-loaded truck with a motorcycle in Subidbazar area in Sylhet city on Monday night, reports BSS.

The deceased were identified as Sajib, 25, in Subidbazar kalapara area of the city and Lutfur, 20, of Dirai under Sunamganj district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotowali Police Station SM Abu Forhad said the accident occurred when a Sunamganj-bound truck collided head-on with a motorcycle around 10pm in the area, leaving the two dead on the spot.

Police seized the truck and arrested its driver, the OC added.

ALM

