Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021, 5:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs       India's Serum to sell AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources      
Home Countryside

Two killed in Cox’s Bazar road accident

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 12:53 PM  Count : 121
Upazila Representative

Two killed in Cox’s Bazar road accident

Two killed in Cox’s Bazar road accident



Two people were killed and two others injured as a passenger bus hit a three-wheeler at Ukhia upazila in Cox’s Bazar district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Monir Ahmed, 22, son of Abdur Rahim of Ghumdhum Noapara in Naikkhyangchari, and Jafar Alam, son of late Abul Hossain of Bottoli village in Palongkhali union under Ukhia upazila.

Ukhia highway police outpost Inspector Maruf Ahmed said a Teknaf-bound bus smashed a three-wheeler (locally known as easy-bike) on the Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf road around 6 am that left two dead and two others injured.

One of the injured was sent to Chattogram in critical condition and another was admitted to a private hospital.

FA/ALM


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Robbery at school teacher's house in Pirojpur
6 robbers held in Khulna
3 fined Tk 1 lakh for illegal sand lifting
Man to die for killing mother in Kurigram
Two run over by lorry in Netrakona
Two killed in Sylhet road accident
Two killed in Cox’s Bazar road accident
‘Woman kills mother-in-law’ in Jashore


Latest News
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is 'terminated'
Robbery at school teacher's house in Pirojpur
6 robbers held in Khulna
Journalist Mizanur laid to rest
US envoy's 'last-minute' Taiwan visit angers China
3 fined Tk 1 lakh for illegal sand lifting
India's Supreme Court suspends contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Man to die for killing mother in Kurigram
Two run over by lorry in Netrakona
Most Read News
Remote work: Possibility and efficiency
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
Mayor Taposh decides to file defamation case against Khokon
Bangladesh to begin Covid vaccination February first week
Journalist Mizanur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 22 deaths, 849 new cases reported
BSMRSTU computer theft: Prime accused arrested
4 burnt alive in Gazipur fire
Victim blaming must stop
A rapid leap towards knowledge economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft