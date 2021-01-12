Two killed in Cox’s Bazar road accident





Two people were killed and two others injured as a passenger bus hit a three-wheeler at Ukhia upazila in Cox’s Bazar district on Tuesday morning.





The deceased were identified as Monir Ahmed, 22, son of Abdur Rahim of Ghumdhum Noapara in Naikkhyangchari, and Jafar Alam, son of late Abul Hossain of Bottoli village in Palongkhali union under Ukhia upazila.







Ukhia highway police outpost Inspector Maruf Ahmed said a Teknaf-bound bus smashed a three-wheeler (locally known as easy-bike) on the Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf road around 6 am that left two dead and two others injured.





One of the injured was sent to Chattogram in critical condition and another was admitted to a private hospital.







FA/ALM

