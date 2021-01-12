MC College gang rape: 8 BCL men indicted; Trial begins





The trial of eight Chhatra League men, accused in Sylhet MC College gang rape case, began on Tuesday through charge framing.







Sylhet Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Md Mohitul Haque Chowdhury took the charges into cognisance which clear the way to start trial of the case.





Police produced the eight accused from Sylhet Central Jail this morning amid tight security.





Rashida Saida Khanam, special PP of the court, said the court framed charges and order to start the trail after ending hearing of the chargesheet.





On September 25, a young woman was gang raped allegedly by several BCL activists at MC College while visiting there with her husband.



The BCL men forcibly took the couple to the college hostel at Tilagarh area at about 8:30pm, tying the husband and raped the wife.



The next day, the victim's husband filed the case against nine people mentioning the name of six people.



Following the case filed, all the accused were arrested and they gave their confessional statement.





