Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021, 5:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs       India's Serum to sell AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources      
Home National

MC College gang rape: 8 BCL men indicted; Trial begins

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 12:46 PM  Count : 136
Observer Online Report

MC College gang rape: 8 BCL men indicted; Trial begins

MC College gang rape: 8 BCL men indicted; Trial begins


The trial of eight Chhatra League men, accused in Sylhet MC College gang rape case, began on Tuesday through charge framing.

Sylhet Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Md Mohitul Haque Chowdhury took the charges into cognisance which clear the way to start trial of the case.

Police produced the eight accused from Sylhet Central Jail this morning amid tight security.

Rashida Saida Khanam, special PP of the court, said the court framed charges and order to start the trail after ending hearing of the chargesheet.

On September 25, a young woman was gang raped allegedly by several BCL activists at MC College while visiting there with her husband.

The BCL men forcibly took the couple to the college hostel at Tilagarh area at about 8:30pm, tying the husband and raped the wife.

The next day, the victim's husband filed the case against nine people mentioning the name of six people.

Following the case filed, all the accused were arrested and they gave their confessional statement.

TF

Related Topics

MC College gang rape  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Journalist Mizanur laid to rest
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Taposh asks lawyers to withdraw cases against Khokon
MC College gang rape: 8 BCL men indicted; Trial begins
Order on Sayeed Khokon's cases Jan 19
Three held in capital over Facebook hack
Mizanur Rahman's 1st janaza held, will be laid to rest at Mirpur Graveyard
Myanmar’s lack of cordiality preventing Rohingya repatriation: FM


Latest News
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is 'terminated'
Robbery at school teacher's house in Pirojpur
6 robbers held in Khulna
Journalist Mizanur laid to rest
US envoy's 'last-minute' Taiwan visit angers China
3 fined Tk 1 lakh for illegal sand lifting
India's Supreme Court suspends contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Man to die for killing mother in Kurigram
Two run over by lorry in Netrakona
Most Read News
Remote work: Possibility and efficiency
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
Mayor Taposh decides to file defamation case against Khokon
Bangladesh to begin Covid vaccination February first week
Journalist Mizanur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 22 deaths, 849 new cases reported
BSMRSTU computer theft: Prime accused arrested
4 burnt alive in Gazipur fire
Victim blaming must stop
A rapid leap towards knowledge economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft