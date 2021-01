Three held in capital over Facebook hack





Cyber and Special Crime Department of Detective Branch (DB) of Police have arrested three members of a fraud gang from different areas of the capital on charge of hacking Facebook IDs.





Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) media unit confirmed the matter through a phone message on Tuesday morning.





Additional Commissioner of DB Police AKM Hafeez Akhter will disclose the further information at a press conference on Mintu Road later on the day.





MRR/ALM