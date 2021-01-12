Video
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021
Business

SoftBank Group sells Uber shares worth $2 bn

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 11:42 AM  Count : 91
Observer Online Desk

Japan’s SoftBank Group has sold $2 billion-worth of shares in Uber, according to a document released Monday, as it took advantage of a surge in the US ride-hailing giant’s value.

An affiliate of SoftBank’s Vision Fund sold 38 million shares for $53.46 apiece, according to a US stock filing on Uber’s website, though it still remains the firm’s main shareholder, with a 10 percent stake worth about $10 billion, reports AFP.

The Japanese conglomerate

SoftBank has invested heavily in ride-hailing platforms worldwide in recent years, from California-based Uber to Didi Chuxing in China, Singapore’s Grab and India’s Ola.

It’s decision to buy heavily into Uber appeared to have backfired when its price plunged following a disappointing 2019 initial public offering, before being slammed by the impact of coronavirus lockdowns devastated demand for hired transport.

By the end of March, Uber’s share price had fallen below $15, from $42 on its first day of trading in May 2019.

But the outlook has brightened considerably for such platforms as demand for food delivery booms with people still stuck at home, and the US firm’s share price has soared.

SoftBank Group’s shares rose 0.8 percent to 8,050 yen in Tokyo morning trade.

TF


