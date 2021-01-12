‘Woman kills mother-in-law’ in Jashore







A woman allegedly killed her mother-in-law at Sadar upazila in Jashore district on Monday night.





Deceased Benoara Benu, 48, was a resident of Chotobhekutia village in the upazila.





Accused Abeda, 30, is the wife of Selim of the village and daughter-in-law of Benu’s brother.







Deceased‘s son Shimul said his mother and Abeda had been quarrelling for last two days over trifling matter.





At one point, Abeda hit Benu’s head with a brick on Monday night, leaving her injured.





The injured was rushed to Jashore General Hospital where Dr Delwar Hossain declared her dead around 10 pm.





Jashore Kotwali Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Moniruzzaman said police went to the spot and they are trying to arrest the accused.







SKR/ALM



