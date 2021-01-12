Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021, 5:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs       India's Serum to sell AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources      
Home National

Mizanur Rahman's 1st janaza held, will be laid to rest at Mirpur Graveyard

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 10:54 AM  Count : 130
Observer Online Report

Mizanur Rahman's 1st janaza held, will be laid to rest at Mirpur Graveyard

Mizanur Rahman Khan, joint editor of the daily Prothom Alo, will be buried at Mirpur Intellectuals Graveyard on Tuesday after Zohr prayer.

His first namaj-e-janaza held at Supreme Court Premises around 10:10am where the Chief Justice, lawyers and journalists took part.

Later, the body will be taken to Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) where his second funeral prayers will be held. The third janaza will be held at the Jatiya Press Club around 11am and then his body will be brought to the Prothom Alo office for his colleagues to pay their last respect for him.

Mizanur Rahman will be laid to rest at Mirpur Martyred Intellectual Graveyard after Zohr prayers.

The eminent journalist breathed his last at 6.05 pm on Saturday at Universal Medical College Hospital at Mahakhali in the capital.

On November 27 last, he was tested positive for deadly coronavirus.

TF


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Journalist Mizanur laid to rest
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Taposh asks lawyers to withdraw cases against Khokon
MC College gang rape: 8 BCL men indicted; Trial begins
Order on Sayeed Khokon's cases Jan 19
Three held in capital over Facebook hack
Mizanur Rahman's 1st janaza held, will be laid to rest at Mirpur Graveyard
Myanmar’s lack of cordiality preventing Rohingya repatriation: FM


Latest News
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is 'terminated'
Robbery at school teacher's house in Pirojpur
6 robbers held in Khulna
Journalist Mizanur laid to rest
US envoy's 'last-minute' Taiwan visit angers China
3 fined Tk 1 lakh for illegal sand lifting
India's Supreme Court suspends contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Man to die for killing mother in Kurigram
Two run over by lorry in Netrakona
Most Read News
Remote work: Possibility and efficiency
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
Mayor Taposh decides to file defamation case against Khokon
Bangladesh to begin Covid vaccination February first week
Journalist Mizanur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 22 deaths, 849 new cases reported
BSMRSTU computer theft: Prime accused arrested
4 burnt alive in Gazipur fire
Victim blaming must stop
A rapid leap towards knowledge economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft