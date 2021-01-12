Mizanur Rahman's 1st janaza held, will be laid to rest at Mirpur Graveyard









Mizanur Rahman Khan, joint editor of the daily Prothom Alo, will be buried at Mirpur Intellectuals Graveyard on Tuesday after Zohr prayer.

His first namaj-e-janaza held at Supreme Court Premises around 10:10am where the Chief Justice, lawyers and journalists took part.





Later, the body will be taken to Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) where his second funeral prayers will be held. The third janaza will be held at the Jatiya Press Club around 11am and then his body will be brought to the Prothom Alo office for his colleagues to pay their last respect for him.







Mizanur Rahman will be laid to rest at Mirpur Martyred Intellectual Graveyard after Zohr prayers.





The eminent journalist breathed his last at 6.05 pm on Saturday at Universal Medical College Hospital at Mahakhali in the capital.



On November 27 last, he was tested positive for deadly coronavirus.







TF



