Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021, 5:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs       India's Serum to sell AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources      
Home Sports

Neymar returns to PSG training ahead of Champions Trophy

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 10:32 AM  Count : 107
Observer Online Desk

Neymar returns to PSG training ahead of Champions Trophy

Neymar returns to PSG training ahead of Champions Trophy


Neymar has returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain, the French champions announced on Monday, two days before they take on Marseille in the Champions Trophy, reports AFP.

Brazilian Neymar, 28, was stretchered off the field with an ankle injury following a heavy challenge from Thiago Mendes in PSG’s home Ligue 1 defeat to Lyon last month.

Defender Presnel Kimpembe, who suffered a thigh injury in the goalless draw at Lille a week later, was pictured returning to training for the capital city club on Monday.

However the pair are still doubts for the Champions Trophy match against Marseille, who finished second to PSG in Ligue 1 last season, in Lens on Wednesday.

New coach Mauricio Pochettino said after Saturday’s 3-0 win over mid-table outfit Brest that he did not know whether he would be able pick Neymar midweek.

They could return to action in Saturday’s league clash at Angers, with PSG one point behind current Ligue 1 leaders Lyon.

ALM

Related Topics

PSG  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Neymar returns to PSG training ahead of Champions Trophy
Man Utd to face Liverpool in FA Cup 4th round
Premier League records 36 positive COVID-19 cases
Premier League Football begins Wednesday
Kohli, Anushka welcome baby girl
80% say Tokyo Olympics should be called off or won’t happen
India secure memorable draw in third Test
Support for Olympics hits new low in Japan: poll


Latest News
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is 'terminated'
Robbery at school teacher's house in Pirojpur
6 robbers held in Khulna
Journalist Mizanur laid to rest
US envoy's 'last-minute' Taiwan visit angers China
3 fined Tk 1 lakh for illegal sand lifting
India's Supreme Court suspends contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Man to die for killing mother in Kurigram
Two run over by lorry in Netrakona
Most Read News
Remote work: Possibility and efficiency
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
Mayor Taposh decides to file defamation case against Khokon
Bangladesh to begin Covid vaccination February first week
Journalist Mizanur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 22 deaths, 849 new cases reported
BSMRSTU computer theft: Prime accused arrested
4 burnt alive in Gazipur fire
Victim blaming must stop
A rapid leap towards knowledge economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft