

Man Utd to face Liverpool in FA Cup 4th round



Manchester United will face Liverpool in the blockbuster tie of the FA Cup fourth round, while League Two Cheltenham host Manchester City.

Liverpool and United will clash for two consecutive weekends with the top two also facing off in the Premier League on Sunday, reports AFP.



National League North side Chorley’s reward for their victory over a depleted Derby was a home tie with Premier League Wolves.



Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio told BBC Sport: “That’s what we really wanted, Premier League opposition, great.



“And there’s a bit of history because in 1986, Chorley played against Wolves at home and beat them 3-0, so we just need to do that again.”



Should Chorley pull off another upset, they could face holders Arsenal in the fifth round.



League Two Crawley, who thrashed Leeds 3-0 in the third round, travel to Bournemouth.



The fourth round ties will be played across the weekend of January 22 to 25 with the fifth round taking place between February 9 to 11.



FA Cup fourth round draw:



Manchester United v Liverpool



Cheltenham v Manchester City



Bournemouth v Crawley



Swansea v Nottingham Forest



Southampton or Shrewsbury v Arsenal



Barnsley v Norwich



Chorley v Wolves



Millwall v Bristol City



Brighton v Blackpool



Wycombe v Tottenham



Fulham v Burnley



Sheffield United v Plymouth



Chelsea v Luton



Stockport or West Ham v Doncaster Brentford v Leicester



Everton v Sheffield Wednesday



Fifth round draw:



Manchester United or Liverpool v Stockport/West Ham/Doncaster



Fulham or Burnley v Bournemouth or Crawley



Sheffied United or Plymouth v Millwall or Bristol City



Chorley or Wolves v Southampton/Shrewsbury/Arsenal



Barnsley or Norwich v Chelsea or Luton



Everton or Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe or Tottenham



Swansea or Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham or Manchester City



Brentford or Leicester v Brighton or Blackpool

TF

