Tuesday, 12 January, 2021, 5:23 PM
Man Utd to face Liverpool in FA Cup 4th round

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 10:33 AM  Count : 109
Observer Online Desk

Man Utd to face Liverpool in FA Cup 4th round

Man Utd to face Liverpool in FA Cup 4th round



Manchester United will face Liverpool in the blockbuster tie of the FA Cup fourth round, while League Two Cheltenham host Manchester City.

Liverpool and United will clash for two consecutive weekends with the top two also facing off in the Premier League on Sunday, reports AFP.

National League North side Chorley’s reward for their victory over a depleted Derby was a home tie with Premier League Wolves.

Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio told BBC Sport: “That’s what we really wanted, Premier League opposition, great.

“And there’s a bit of history because in 1986, Chorley played against Wolves at home and beat them 3-0, so we just need to do that again.”

Should Chorley pull off another upset, they could face holders Arsenal in the fifth round.

League Two Crawley, who thrashed Leeds 3-0 in the third round, travel to Bournemouth.

The fourth round ties will be played across the weekend of January 22 to 25 with the fifth round taking place between February 9 to 11.

FA Cup fourth round draw:

Manchester United v Liverpool

Cheltenham v Manchester City

Bournemouth v Crawley

Swansea v Nottingham Forest

Southampton or Shrewsbury v Arsenal

Barnsley v Norwich

Chorley v Wolves

Millwall v Bristol City

Brighton v Blackpool

Wycombe v Tottenham

Fulham v Burnley

Sheffield United v Plymouth

Chelsea v Luton

Stockport or West Ham v Doncaster Brentford v Leicester

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday

Fifth round draw:

Manchester United or Liverpool v Stockport/West Ham/Doncaster

Fulham or Burnley v Bournemouth or Crawley

Sheffied United or Plymouth v Millwall or Bristol City

Chorley or Wolves v Southampton/Shrewsbury/Arsenal

Barnsley or Norwich v Chelsea or Luton

Everton or Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe or Tottenham

Swansea or Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham or Manchester City

Brentford or Leicester v Brighton or Blackpool

