3 killed as truck falls into ditch breaking Bailey bridge





Three people, including a truck driver, were killed as a Bailey bridge collapsed when the vehicle was crossing it in Sadar upazila of Rangamati early Tuesday.





Traders of Kutubchhari bazar, said a stone-laden truck fell into the ditch in the area early hours breaking the bridge.



Being informed, members of Fire Service, army and police went to the scene and started rescue operation. They recovered three bodies from the ditch.



Kotwali Police Station OC Kabir Hossain said the rescue operation is on.



Following the accident, vehicular movement on the Rangamati-Khagrachhari road halted.





SI/TF

