Cabinet to amend laws for publishing HSC results

Although the Cabinet on Monday agreed to amend the separate laws relevant with publishing the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations without holding examinations, it hasn't given consent to issue ordinance on the matter.

Instead, it has given final consent to amend the three laws placing before the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) in its upcoming session following due procedures. As a result, the three bills for amending the laws would be tabled in the very first session of the JS to be seated on January 18.

The laws are "Intermediate and Secondary Education Ordinance 1961," "Bangladesh Technical Education Board Act, 2018" and "Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board Act, 2020".

Though the Education Ministry proposed to publish the result issuing ordinances, the Cabinet rejected the proposal. As a result, the results of the HSC and equivalent examinations will be published after passing the three proposed bills in parliament.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the Monday's meeting joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban while other Cabinet members joined from the Secretariat.

On condition of vetting from the Law Ministry, the three drafts of amendment bills were cleared aiming to publish the HSC and equivalent examinations results without holding examinations by January 28 this year, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said later at a briefing.

The Cabinet Secretary said, "Today it was decided to place the three bills in Parliament in the very first sitting of its upcoming session to pass it within two or three days of beginning the session, so that the results can be published on January 24-25 or within January 28."

The Ministry proposed to promulgate three ordinances amending the laws to publish results of the candidates of HSC and its equivalent examinations, he said, adding, "But the Cabinet decided to enact three amended laws in Parliament instead of issuing ordinances as next JS session is very imminent. The parliament will go in session within seven days from January 18."

As per the existing laws, there is no provision to publish the results of the HSC and its equivalent examinations without holding examinations. Since it is not possible to hold examinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the amendment bills were placed, he added.

The results will be published after coordinating 75 per cent of the SSC and 25 per cent from the JSC, JDC results, said Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni recently.

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations were postponed this year due to Covid-19 situation.