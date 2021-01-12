Video
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021
Home Front Page

22 C-19 deaths, 849 infections in a day

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

The country saw 22 more deaths from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Monday, taking the country's death toll from the virus to 7,803, According to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
As many as 849 people
tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, bringing the number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 523,302, the release said.
Besides, 917 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 467,718,
 A total of 14,097 samples were tested at 181 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.
Among the total infections, 89.38 per cent patients have recovered, while 1.49 per cent died so far since the first Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.
Among the 22 deaths on Monday, 15 were male and seven were female, the press release said, adding that one is in his 30s, one in his 40s, five in their 50s while15 are above 60 years.
According to the division-wise data, 18 deaths died in Dhaka Division while rest died in other divisions.
China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province. Some, 1,944,711 people have died so far from the COVID-19 outbreak and there are currently 90,768,545 confirmed cases in 212 countries and territories, according to Worldometer.


