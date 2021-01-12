Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021, 5:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs       India's Serum to sell AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources      
Home Front Page

Medical oxygen supply restored amid fear of short supply

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Shamsul Huda

Medical oxygen supply has been restored amid fear of short supply that happened after one of the two oxygen producing plants was closed.
Currently there is sufficient oxygen supply to treat coronavirus infected people despite shutdown of a leading company, hospital authorities and market insiders said.
The overall supply was facing a problem on a temporary basis when Linde Bangladesh plant was forced to stop production due to its technical difficulties in December last year.
Currently Spectra Oxygen Limited (SOL) and Linde Bangladesh Limited (LBL) are the only two companies in the country which are producing medical grade Oxygen.
The sudden shutdown of Linde Bangladesh Limited caused a temorary crisis of oxygen in the hospitals but Spectra extended its humanitarian hand to Linde for keeping the latter's supply chain in optimum level.
Linde quickly started      importing oxygen from its plant at Jharkhand in India and now they have no supply shortage of oxygen.
When contacted a senior SOL official said, "LBL after shutdown of their plant initially outsourced from us and soon they started importing from their own plant in India."
He said, "Despite our own rising demands we provided the Linde with oxygen as per their outsourcing partner as it is a national emergency of treating coronovirus infected patients. Apart from Covid patient oxygen is an urgent need to treat other serious patients."
But they have already managed to restore their supply chain and currently there is no supply problem in the hospitals and clinics.
He said we provided 20 tonnes per day until they were equipped with their own resources.
Saiqa Majed, General Manager of the LBL said, "Our Bangladesh plant is yet to be functioning but its repairmen work is going on."
She said, "Currently we are importing from our Jharkhand plant in India and we are capable of supply as per our demands."
"Initially we outsourced from Spectra to continue the supply chain to our customers as it is a medical emergency in the ongoing coronvirus pandemic", she said.
On the other hand when contacted with resident surgeon of Bangabandhu  Sheikh Mujib Palstic and Burn Institute he said the supply is okay. He said currently there is no major problem in availability of medical grade Oxygen supply.
He said there is no short supply in his institute.
According to sources, Linde Bangladesh Limited's Oxygen Factory has been shut down for more than four weeks due to motor failure. The factory used to produce 100 metric tonnes of oxygen every day.
The officials concerned say oxygen plays a big role in the treatment of patients with corona. The country's hospitals have a daily demand for 125 to 135 tonnes of oxygen and the demand is jointly met by Spectra and Linde.
Traders say demand for oxygen has tripled in the past three months. The number of patients in the hospital is increasing due to the second push of Corona.
They said, "We have come to know that at that crisis moment Spectra helped Linde to keep its supply chain okay which is really a good gesture of showing solidarity at this pandemic period."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cabinet to amend laws for publishing HSC results
22 C-19 deaths, 849 infections in a day
Medical oxygen supply restored amid fear of short supply
Trial against Sayeedi, 5 others starts Feb 17 
IGP terms Kalabagan incident an out-and-out crime
Journo Mizanur Rahman Khan no more
Two cases filed against Khokon
Govt secondary school admission lottery starts


Latest News
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is 'terminated'
Robbery at school teacher's house in Pirojpur
6 robbers held in Khulna
Journalist Mizanur laid to rest
US envoy's 'last-minute' Taiwan visit angers China
3 fined Tk 1 lakh for illegal sand lifting
India's Supreme Court suspends contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Man to die for killing mother in Kurigram
Two run over by lorry in Netrakona
Most Read News
Remote work: Possibility and efficiency
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
Mayor Taposh decides to file defamation case against Khokon
Bangladesh to begin Covid vaccination February first week
Journalist Mizanur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 22 deaths, 849 new cases reported
BSMRSTU computer theft: Prime accused arrested
4 burnt alive in Gazipur fire
Victim blaming must stop
A rapid leap towards knowledge economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft