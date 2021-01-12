Medical oxygen supply restored amid fear of short supply

Medical oxygen supply has been restored amid fear of short supply that happened after one of the two oxygen producing plants was closed.

Currently there is sufficient oxygen supply to treat coronavirus infected people despite shutdown of a leading company, hospital authorities and market insiders said.

The overall supply was facing a problem on a temporary basis when Linde Bangladesh plant was forced to stop production due to its technical difficulties in December last year.

Currently Spectra Oxygen Limited (SOL) and Linde Bangladesh Limited (LBL) are the only two companies in the country which are producing medical grade Oxygen.

The sudden shutdown of Linde Bangladesh Limited caused a temorary crisis of oxygen in the hospitals but Spectra extended its humanitarian hand to Linde for keeping the latter's supply chain in optimum level.

Linde quickly started importing oxygen from its plant at Jharkhand in India and now they have no supply shortage of oxygen.

When contacted a senior SOL official said, "LBL after shutdown of their plant initially outsourced from us and soon they started importing from their own plant in India."

He said, "Despite our own rising demands we provided the Linde with oxygen as per their outsourcing partner as it is a national emergency of treating coronovirus infected patients. Apart from Covid patient oxygen is an urgent need to treat other serious patients."

But they have already managed to restore their supply chain and currently there is no supply problem in the hospitals and clinics.

He said we provided 20 tonnes per day until they were equipped with their own resources.

Saiqa Majed, General Manager of the LBL said, "Our Bangladesh plant is yet to be functioning but its repairmen work is going on."

She said, "Currently we are importing from our Jharkhand plant in India and we are capable of supply as per our demands."

"Initially we outsourced from Spectra to continue the supply chain to our customers as it is a medical emergency in the ongoing coronvirus pandemic", she said.

On the other hand when contacted with resident surgeon of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Palstic and Burn Institute he said the supply is okay. He said currently there is no major problem in availability of medical grade Oxygen supply.

He said there is no short supply in his institute.

According to sources, Linde Bangladesh Limited's Oxygen Factory has been shut down for more than four weeks due to motor failure. The factory used to produce 100 metric tonnes of oxygen every day.

The officials concerned say oxygen plays a big role in the treatment of patients with corona. The country's hospitals have a daily demand for 125 to 135 tonnes of oxygen and the demand is jointly met by Spectra and Linde.

Traders say demand for oxygen has tripled in the past three months. The number of patients in the hospital is increasing due to the second push of Corona.

They said, "We have come to know that at that crisis moment Spectra helped Linde to keep its supply chain okay which is really a good gesture of showing solidarity at this pandemic period."







