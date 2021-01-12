Trial against Sayeedi, 5 others starts Feb 17 

A Dhaka court on Monday framed charges against Delwar Hossain Sayeedi, convicted for life for war crimes, and five others in a case filed for embezzling money of Islamic Foundation Zakat Fund.

After framing charges, Judge Syeda Hossne Ara of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-1, temporary set up at the Aliya Madrasa ground in Bakshibazar of the Old Town, fixed February 17 for beginning

of the trial.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami leader and life-term war crime convict Sayeedi was produced before the court on Monday morning in the case.

The judge asked Sayeedi and three other bailed accused, Mohammad Lutful Haque, Mia Mohammad Yunus and Tofazzal Hossain, if they plead guilty or not. All replied in the negative and demanded justice.

The rest two accused Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and Md Abdul Haq are absconding.

Former Islamic Foundation director Ayub Ali Chowdhury filed the case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police in the capital on May 24 in 2010. Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Assistant Director Wajed Ali Gazi filed charge-sheet in the case on April 30 in 2012.

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) sentenced Sayeedi to death in February 2013 for crimes against humanity in the Liberation War of 1971.

His crimes included genocide, mass murder, rape and arson. On September 17 of 2014, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court commuted the sentence of Sayeedi from death penalty to imprisonment till death for war crimes against the Bengali people in the Liberation War in 1971.







