Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021, 5:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs       India's Serum to sell AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources      
Home Front Page

Embezzelment Of Zakat Fund

Trial against Sayeedi, 5 others starts Feb 17 

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Monday framed charges against Delwar Hossain Sayeedi, convicted for life for war crimes, and five others in a case filed for embezzling money of Islamic Foundation Zakat Fund.
After framing charges, Judge Syeda Hossne Ara of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-1, temporary set up at the Aliya Madrasa ground in Bakshibazar of the Old Town, fixed February 17 for beginning
of the trial.
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami leader and life-term war crime convict  Sayeedi  was produced before the court on Monday morning in the case.
The judge asked Sayeedi and three other bailed accused, Mohammad Lutful Haque,  Mia Mohammad Yunus  and  Tofazzal Hossain, if they plead guilty or not. All replied in the negative and demanded justice.
The rest two accused Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and Md Abdul Haq are absconding.
Former Islamic Foundation director Ayub Ali Chowdhury filed the case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police in the capital on May 24 in 2010. Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Assistant Director Wajed Ali Gazi filed charge-sheet in the case on April 30 in 2012.
The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) sentenced Sayeedi to death in February 2013 for crimes against humanity in the Liberation War of 1971.
His crimes included genocide, mass murder, rape and arson. On September 17 of 2014, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court commuted the sentence of Sayeedi from death penalty to imprisonment till death for war crimes against the Bengali people in the Liberation War in 1971.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cabinet to amend laws for publishing HSC results
22 C-19 deaths, 849 infections in a day
Medical oxygen supply restored amid fear of short supply
Trial against Sayeedi, 5 others starts Feb 17 
IGP terms Kalabagan incident an out-and-out crime
Journo Mizanur Rahman Khan no more
Two cases filed against Khokon
Govt secondary school admission lottery starts


Latest News
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is 'terminated'
Robbery at school teacher's house in Pirojpur
6 robbers held in Khulna
Journalist Mizanur laid to rest
US envoy's 'last-minute' Taiwan visit angers China
3 fined Tk 1 lakh for illegal sand lifting
India's Supreme Court suspends contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Man to die for killing mother in Kurigram
Two run over by lorry in Netrakona
Most Read News
Remote work: Possibility and efficiency
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
Mayor Taposh decides to file defamation case against Khokon
Bangladesh to begin Covid vaccination February first week
Journalist Mizanur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 22 deaths, 849 new cases reported
BSMRSTU computer theft: Prime accused arrested
4 burnt alive in Gazipur fire
Victim blaming must stop
A rapid leap towards knowledge economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft