IGP terms Kalabagan incident an out-and-out crime

Inspector General of Police Dr Benazir Ahmed on Monday said the Kalabagan incident is an out-and-out crime. Rape happened there causing death. He also requested parents to take the responsibility of monitoring their children to ensure their wellbeing.

"Parents have to be aware where their children go, what they do and who they mingle with. Parents have to take this responsibility," IGP said at a programme at the RAB Headquarters organised to mark the celebration of Bangabandhu's birth centenary.

"Why did you give birth to your babies if you can't take the responsibilities? It is your social, moral and religious duty," the police chief said.

The IGP expressed his concern over children's involvement in teen gang culture, drug use and other crimes and asked all to fulfil their responsibilities to save the children.

Benazir asked for initiating a social movement to prevent juvenile gang culture until it is wiped away.









