Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021, 5:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs       India's Serum to sell AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources      
Home Front Page

IGP terms Kalabagan incident an out-and-out crime

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

Inspector General of Police Dr Benazir Ahmed on Monday said the Kalabagan incident is an out-and-out crime. Rape happened there causing death. He also requested parents to take the responsibility of monitoring their children to ensure their wellbeing.
"Parents have to be aware where their children go, what they do and who they mingle with. Parents have to take this responsibility," IGP said at a programme at the RAB Headquarters organised to mark the celebration of Bangabandhu's birth centenary.
"Why did you give birth to your babies if you can't take the responsibilities? It is your social, moral and religious duty," the police chief said.
The IGP expressed his concern over children's involvement in teen gang culture, drug use and other crimes and asked all to fulfil their responsibilities to save the children.
Benazir asked for initiating a social movement to prevent juvenile gang culture until it is wiped away.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cabinet to amend laws for publishing HSC results
22 C-19 deaths, 849 infections in a day
Medical oxygen supply restored amid fear of short supply
Trial against Sayeedi, 5 others starts Feb 17 
IGP terms Kalabagan incident an out-and-out crime
Journo Mizanur Rahman Khan no more
Two cases filed against Khokon
Govt secondary school admission lottery starts


Latest News
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is 'terminated'
Robbery at school teacher's house in Pirojpur
6 robbers held in Khulna
Journalist Mizanur laid to rest
US envoy's 'last-minute' Taiwan visit angers China
3 fined Tk 1 lakh for illegal sand lifting
India's Supreme Court suspends contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Man to die for killing mother in Kurigram
Two run over by lorry in Netrakona
Most Read News
Remote work: Possibility and efficiency
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
Mayor Taposh decides to file defamation case against Khokon
Bangladesh to begin Covid vaccination February first week
Journalist Mizanur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 22 deaths, 849 new cases reported
BSMRSTU computer theft: Prime accused arrested
4 burnt alive in Gazipur fire
Victim blaming must stop
A rapid leap towards knowledge economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft