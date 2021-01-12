

Journo Mizanur Rahman Khan no more

The 53-year-old breathed his last Monday evening at a Dhaka hospital, the Bangla national said.

He contracted the novel coronavirus on November 27 and received treatment at a private hospital in the capital.

On December 10, he was transferred to the Universal Medical College Hospital at Dhaka Mohakhali, where he was kept in intensive care.

On Saturday, he was put on life support after his condition deteriorated. He was pronounced dead at around 6pm, according to the newspaper.

Mizanur Rahman left behind his mother, wife, three children, five brothers, three sisters and a host of friends, relatives and well-wishers.

Mizanur Rahman tested

positive for coronavirus on 2 December and initially was admitted to Gonoshasthya Kendra on 5 December. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Universal Medical College Hospital in Mohakhali on 10 December. He was under treatment in ICU there. As his condition worsened, he was put on life support on Saturday afternoon. Then at 6:05pm Monday evening the physicians declared him dead.

Zahid Ahmed Siddiqui, physician of Universal Medical College Hospital, said that journalist Mizanur Rahman Khan was admitted there on 10 December. He was under treatment in the Covid-19 zone. Then on 15 and 16 December he was tested for coronavirus again and the results were negative. He was then shifted to the green zone and his treatment continued. He had to be administered oxygen all along.

A CT scan on 28 December revealed 96 per cent of his lungs had been infected. He was kept on oxygen support. From 9 January his demand for oxygen began to increase. At 4:45pm that day he was given ventilation support. His blood pressure dropped.

At 5:15pm today, Monday, he suffered from a heart attack. Then at 6:05 he was declared dead.

The Prothom Alo family expresses deep sorrow at the death of senior journalist Mizanur Rahman Khan and offers prayers for the salvation of the departed soul. Prothom Alo also extends deepest condolences to his bereaved family.

Mizanur Rahman Khan was born on 31 October 1967 in Nalchhiti, Jhalokathi. -Agencies





