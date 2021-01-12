Two cases filed against Khokon

Former mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Sayeed Khokon was sued by two individuals with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court on Monday for making defamatory remarks on incumbent mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

Advocate Sarwar Alam and Kazi Anisur Rahman filed the two separate cases before the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury.

After recording the statement, Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury fixed today (Tuesday) for passing order in both the cases.

In both the case statements it is mentioned that

on Saturday at a human chain in front of the High Court, former mayor Khokon said that Taposh's handling of DSCC funds was a violation of the Local Government Act.

Khokon also said Taposh was receiving crores of take in profit from the DSCC funds by investing the money in different organisations while different development projects were stalled amid fund shortage.

Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh had lost eligibility for the post of the mayor due to corruption allegations, Khokon added.

After publishing the report the incumbent Mayor's image and reputation was hampered badly.

Recently Taposh led a drive at Sundarban Market and Fulbaria Supermarket triggered protest by small businessmen as Mobile courts demolished several hundred shops.









