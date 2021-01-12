Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021, 5:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs       India's Serum to sell AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources      
Home Front Page

Govt secondary school admission lottery starts

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

The government secondary school admission lottery for the students of Class-1 to Class-IX started across the country on Monday.
Minister of Education Dipu Moni inaugurated the virtual programme at the International Mother Language Institute where Deputy Education Minister Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury was present.
This year, 390 government secondary schools have 77,114 vacant seats across the country under the Department of Secondary and Higher Education.  
Lottery activities were broadcast online. Besides, the school authorities have been given the opportunity to view the lottery activities with their ID and password.
Lottery results will be immediately sent to the e-mails of the respective organizations through Teletalk and software. Going to the prescribed link, specific organization will print it and hang it on the notice board in the school.
Again, the schools will be admitted in three groups (A, B and C).  At the time of admission application, a student is able to give preference to five schools in a bunch.
There are 1 lakh 67 thousand 610 applications in Dhaka division, 18 thousand      287 in Barisal, 1 lakh 33 thousand 558 in Chittagong, 70 thousand 812 in Rajshahi, 43 thousand 506 in Khulna, 69 thousand 523 in Rangpur, 24 thousand 573 in Sylhet and 49 thousand 60 in Mymensingh.
In class one 42 thousand 372, in class two 12 thousand 685, in class three 1 lakh 48 thousand 194, in class four 22 thousand 97, inclass five 36 thousand 734, in class six 2 lakh 43 thousand 516, in class seven 11 thousand 531, in class eight 21 thousand 393 and in class nine there are 35 thousand 536 applications in this year.
The lottery ceremony was presided over by the Director General of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) Professor Golam Faruk Chowdhury.
Besides, officials of the Ministry and its subordinate departments and agencies also took part in the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cabinet to amend laws for publishing HSC results
22 C-19 deaths, 849 infections in a day
Medical oxygen supply restored amid fear of short supply
Trial against Sayeedi, 5 others starts Feb 17 
IGP terms Kalabagan incident an out-and-out crime
Journo Mizanur Rahman Khan no more
Two cases filed against Khokon
Govt secondary school admission lottery starts


Latest News
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is 'terminated'
Robbery at school teacher's house in Pirojpur
6 robbers held in Khulna
Journalist Mizanur laid to rest
US envoy's 'last-minute' Taiwan visit angers China
3 fined Tk 1 lakh for illegal sand lifting
India's Supreme Court suspends contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Man to die for killing mother in Kurigram
Two run over by lorry in Netrakona
Most Read News
Remote work: Possibility and efficiency
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
Mayor Taposh decides to file defamation case against Khokon
Bangladesh to begin Covid vaccination February first week
Journalist Mizanur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 22 deaths, 849 new cases reported
BSMRSTU computer theft: Prime accused arrested
4 burnt alive in Gazipur fire
Victim blaming must stop
A rapid leap towards knowledge economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft