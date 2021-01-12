Govt secondary school admission lottery starts

The government secondary school admission lottery for the students of Class-1 to Class-IX started across the country on Monday.

Minister of Education Dipu Moni inaugurated the virtual programme at the International Mother Language Institute where Deputy Education Minister Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury was present.

This year, 390 government secondary schools have 77,114 vacant seats across the country under the Department of Secondary and Higher Education.

Lottery activities were broadcast online. Besides, the school authorities have been given the opportunity to view the lottery activities with their ID and password.

Lottery results will be immediately sent to the e-mails of the respective organizations through Teletalk and software. Going to the prescribed link, specific organization will print it and hang it on the notice board in the school.

Again, the schools will be admitted in three groups (A, B and C). At the time of admission application, a student is able to give preference to five schools in a bunch.

There are 1 lakh 67 thousand 610 applications in Dhaka division, 18 thousand 287 in Barisal, 1 lakh 33 thousand 558 in Chittagong, 70 thousand 812 in Rajshahi, 43 thousand 506 in Khulna, 69 thousand 523 in Rangpur, 24 thousand 573 in Sylhet and 49 thousand 60 in Mymensingh.

In class one 42 thousand 372, in class two 12 thousand 685, in class three 1 lakh 48 thousand 194, in class four 22 thousand 97, inclass five 36 thousand 734, in class six 2 lakh 43 thousand 516, in class seven 11 thousand 531, in class eight 21 thousand 393 and in class nine there are 35 thousand 536 applications in this year.

The lottery ceremony was presided over by the Director General of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) Professor Golam Faruk Chowdhury.

Besides, officials of the Ministry and its subordinate departments and agencies also took part in the programme.





