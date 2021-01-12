Rape: Victim blame game in social media reflects parochial mindset: HR activists

The news of the rape and the subsequent death of a 17-year-old O-Level girl student on Thursday night has posed various criticisms and cruel comments in the social media, of them mostly criticizing the rape victim for visiting her rapist Fardin Iftekhar Dihan's flat at Kalabagan in the capital on January 7.

Besides, the comments also include comments on the girl's clothing and her dating of boyfriend by a majority of the people who have dissected her character to draw conclusion that she deserved to die.

Many find this blame game with the rape victim clearly shows the ugly and dirty misogyny underlining the state of social, behavioural and structural form deeply rooted in the society.

Many women rights activists think that such blame game and derogatory comments about the rape victim is not merely a cultural problem but beyond that therefore the rape incident on Friday night is not an isolated incident rather it has deep rooted causes.

However, such comments and ignorance is so alarming that many gender experts, sociologists and psychologists think that they enable and contribute more to rapes in the future.

People are saying that if a boyfriend can be so rude to his girlfriend, then how are women and girls expected to ever be normal and not be paranoid in front of the opposite gender?

Many people came up with couple of questions to this correspondent that normalizing rape, normalizing heinous crimes, normalizing oppression under the logic that men cannot control their urges and men will always be men are the reason behind the death.

That misogyny ( hatred of women) creates multiple forms of violence against women and girls including, the rape incident of Nurnahar, a 13- year-old girl who also bled to death after being raped days on end by her 30+year old 'husband' just a couple of months ago, a 13-year-old girl who was raped and impregnated by her own uncle, a girl who was raped by her own brother-in-law, a young woman who was raped by her own father-in-law, a girl who was raped by her own step-father, a woman who was sleeping in her own home when a gang of men broke down her roof and gang raped her last year and so many more.

Taqbir Huda, a human rights activist, said people are posting such comments intentionally to disgrace the dignity of a girl and we must protest such derogatory comments.

People who believe in patriarchal structure, they are intended to undermine a woman in any circumstances, such as the rape incident on Thursday night has reminded us again, he said.

Now it is imperative to educate people about the difference between consensual and non-consensual sexual intercourse. A woman's rights like the free choice to have sex and also the choice of easy withdrawal during sexual intercourse or not to.

"People must know the difference between what consent to have sexual intercourse means or does not mean," said Taqbir Huda, who also works at JANO, Bangladesh.

However, the views circling around the rape victim in the social media also shows that the rape victim would not have faced such consequences had she been at home.

But in reality various research reports including National Survey shows that women feared facing sexual violence at their husband's homes too of being raped by their close relatives.

So, this wrong perception like women and girls are safe at home and would not face such consequences if they stayed at home is not correct.

When asked what steps could be taken to change such mindset or perception increasingly spreading out in the media and also in the society, responding to this, he said that we cannot talk about rape and violence against women without talking about how incredibly common marital rape and intimate partner violence are in our country.

How women and girls are not even 'safe' in their own homes from men and boys who have not been taught to avoid raping others.

"They must know about some simple issues like going to someone's house is not consent, being friends is not consent, being in a relationship is not consent, kissing on the cheek is not consent, holding a boyfriend's hands is not consent," he added.

"Only I will tell those who are having such wrong perception about relationship between two humans, wake up from your sexist delusion. Women and girls are not any safer in their homes. Instead of telling women and girls to remain at home, a real solution would be to teach your sons not to rape others," he said when comment was sought.

Zeeshan Khan, social activist echoing Taqbir Huda, said important to add that consent is a continuous act and therefore it ceases to be given if withdrawn, even if it is withdrawn after having originally been given.

"This means a person can decide he or she no longer consents to physical intimacy even in the midst of it," he said.

Besides such act is also against the human dignity and the rights to life of her family members, not only that in social media also constantly is being flooded with blaming of the victims.

Sumaiya Jamil, a former student of Mastermind, talking to the Daily Observer on the rape incident said there are people who are actually defending the rapist and justifying the rape, because the girl lied about her purpose of going out of doors.

"This view is irritating as people think her (the rape victim) brought it upon herself such an act because she lied. Now I want to know what level of idiosyncrasy can hold, "she asked.

Expressing her concern over security of the girls, she said that such peculiar thoughts demonstrate the states of women in the society and inhumane thoughts of men, which needs to be stopped.

"I am shocked seeing people's comments saying that the girl went to her boyfriend and they both had consensual sex. I do not know how could they claim like that? I do not know if any woman will give consent for such horrible and inhumane physical intimacy! People must understand any physical intimacy of inhumane kind should be addressed as rape," she said.

Referring to the present trend in the social media and the existing social norms and values, Tanjina Yasmin, said that the so-called societal norms and values teach a man, they are superior and therefore they can do everything they want.

Either, the supporters of the rapist or the similar-minded people will continue to spread rumours about the victim's character and the law will stay silent and the social media will play a victim blaming circus for a few days and turn to a new topic, she said.

"It's the endless circle of "Support the Rapists" and some sections of our people are very good at it," she said.

However, talking to the Daily Observer many people said that the criminal who committed such an act must be brought to justice so that none would dare commit such a crime again.

They also noted that the current incident is a reminder of how society should build respect among genders from a young age.

Besides, girls should be taught to take care and boys should be taught to respect.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet on October 12 approved a draft amendment to the 'Women and Child Repression Prevention Act' incorporating death penalty for rape.



