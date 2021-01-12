Covid-19 vaccination to begin in February

Vaccination against Covid-19 will begin nationally from the first week of February as the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, developed at the Serum Institute of India, will arrive in Bangladesh by January 21-25.

Registration for the vaccination will be started from January 26, confirmed the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

It also said that not 25 lakh, 50 lakh people will be vaccinated against coronavirus in the country in the

first phase.

This information was given at a press conference at DGHS on Monday by the Director General of the DGHS, Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam while Prof Shamsul Haque, a member of the vaccination distribution committee, presented the details of vaccine programme.

People who are under age of 18 years and pregnant women will not be vaccinated. Each center will have two nurses who will administer the vaccine. There will be four volunteers. After registration, the day and time of vaccination will be informed to the candidate by SMS.

Khurshid Alam said, "Beximco Pharma has informed us that the vaccine will arrive in Bangladesh between January 21 and 25. Vaccines will stay in the warehouse of Beximco for two days the vaccine arrives. From there it will be sent to different districts of the country as per the list of the DGHS.

Earlier, it was decided that the second dose would be given after 28 days of the the first dose but the decision has been changed. The second dose will be given after 8 to 12 weeks. In this regard, ABM Khurshid Alam said, "Earlier we were informed that the second dose should be given 28 days after the first dose.

However, according to new information from Oxford-AstraZeneca, the second dose can be given two months after the first dose. We changed the plan after knowing the new rules yesterday.

For this reason, 50 lakh people will be vaccinated together in the first phase by the first 50 lakh vaccines. More vaccines will come in next two months."

Nasima Sultana and Meerjady Sabrina Flora, Additional Director General of DGHS, also spoke at the press conference.







