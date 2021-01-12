Video
Khokon to act knowing market value of Taposh

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Staff Correspondent

Former Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sayeed Khokon wants to know the market value of incumbent DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh's reputation.
While talking to this correspondent Sayeed Khokon said, "I have heard that two people have filed defamation cases against me on behalf of the DSCC Mayor. I would like to see the value of his reputation in that
case documents. I will deal with it legally as soon as I get the papers" he added.
Mentioning that he was working on behalf of the people of old Dhaka, the former DSCC mayor said, 'apart from the legal battle, issues would be settled on the road.'
On Saturday Sayeed Khokon brought allegations against the incumbent DSCC Mayor and claimed Sheikh Taposh was ineligible to continue in the mayoral post.
Referring to Sayeed Khokon's claim on Sunday Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said, "It is Khokon's personal comment, and does not hold any importance."
Regarding Sheikh Taposh's comment Sayeed Khokon told the Daily Observer, "I have brought the allegations by specifically referring to the City Corporation Act. This is not my personal opinion, the provision of the law," he added.


