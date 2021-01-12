

Taposh to sue Khokon for defamation

The DSCC Mayor said this while visiting waste removal activities aimed at removing water logging through the box culverts at Kamalapur, Titipara, Gopibagh and Sayedabad

areas.

Mayor Taposh said, "Illegal shop owners at the 'Fulbaria Super Market 2' brought allegation against the immediate-past mayor about embezzlement of funds from allocation of shops at the market. That is why a group is trying to legalize illegal shops" he added.

"Sayeed Khokon said many things out of personal jealousy that defamed me," Taposh said and added, "I will take legal action against him."

He declared that since taking over as the DSCC Mayor he has been fighting against corruption. He also added, "The campaign will be conducted against all corruption relentlessly."

On December 8 last year, the DSCC demolished 911 illegal shops at Fulbaria Supermarket-2 in Gulistan, which were built violating the main design of the supermarket.

Sayeed Khokon expressed his solidarity with the affected traders and said the eviction drive carried out by the DSCC was illegal.

On January 9 (Saturday) Sayeed Khokon also brought corruption allegations against the incumbent Mayor Taposh saying, "The DSCC Mayor had embezzled funds of City Corporation and transferred the money to Madhumoti Bank that he owns."

However, Taposh termed the allegations made against him by Khokon as baseless, unfounded and out of personal jealousy.







