Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021, 5:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs       India's Serum to sell AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources      
Home Front Page

TAPOSH-KHOKON ROW

Taposh to sue Khokon for defamation

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

Taposh to sue Khokon for defamation

Taposh to sue Khokon for defamation

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Monday said he would file a defamation case against Sayeed Khokon for bringing corruption allegations against him.
The DSCC Mayor said this while visiting waste removal activities aimed at removing water logging through the box culverts at Kamalapur, Titipara, Gopibagh and Sayedabad
areas.
Mayor Taposh said, "Illegal shop owners at the 'Fulbaria Super Market 2' brought allegation against the immediate-past mayor about embezzlement of funds from allocation of shops at the market. That is why a group is trying to legalize illegal shops" he added.
"Sayeed Khokon said many things out of personal jealousy that defamed me," Taposh said and added, "I will take legal action against him."
He declared that since taking over as the DSCC Mayor he has been fighting against corruption. He also added, "The campaign will be conducted against all corruption relentlessly."
On December 8 last year, the DSCC demolished 911 illegal shops at Fulbaria Supermarket-2 in Gulistan, which were built violating the main design of the supermarket.
Sayeed Khokon expressed his solidarity with the affected traders and said the eviction drive carried out by the DSCC was illegal.
On January 9 (Saturday) Sayeed Khokon also brought corruption allegations against the incumbent Mayor Taposh saying, "The DSCC Mayor had embezzled funds of City Corporation and transferred the money to Madhumoti Bank that he owns."
However, Taposh termed the allegations made against him by Khokon as baseless, unfounded and out of personal jealousy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cabinet to amend laws for publishing HSC results
22 C-19 deaths, 849 infections in a day
Medical oxygen supply restored amid fear of short supply
Trial against Sayeedi, 5 others starts Feb 17 
IGP terms Kalabagan incident an out-and-out crime
Journo Mizanur Rahman Khan no more
Two cases filed against Khokon
Govt secondary school admission lottery starts


Latest News
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is 'terminated'
Robbery at school teacher's house in Pirojpur
6 robbers held in Khulna
Journalist Mizanur laid to rest
US envoy's 'last-minute' Taiwan visit angers China
3 fined Tk 1 lakh for illegal sand lifting
India's Supreme Court suspends contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Man to die for killing mother in Kurigram
Two run over by lorry in Netrakona
Most Read News
Remote work: Possibility and efficiency
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
Mayor Taposh decides to file defamation case against Khokon
Bangladesh to begin Covid vaccination February first week
Journalist Mizanur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 22 deaths, 849 new cases reported
BSMRSTU computer theft: Prime accused arrested
4 burnt alive in Gazipur fire
Victim blaming must stop
A rapid leap towards knowledge economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft