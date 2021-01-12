Corona vaccine follow-up high on DGHS agenda

There is no alternate to the vaccine to prevent the coronavirus pandemic. Corona vaccines have been introduced in different countries. The Oxford-AstraZeneca corona vaccine has been approved by the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) for emergency use in the country.

However, vaccine recipients will be included in the follow-up. Because if any side effect occurs, it should be brought under treatment immediately.

The vaccine, developed at the Serum Institute of India, will be introduced as soon as possible after it is brought to Bangladesh, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. Experts said the vaccine would be given to the front-liners on a priority basis.

Prof Mohammad Shahidullah, president of National Technical Advisory Committee of coronavirus, said, "The vaccination plan is very well planned. Traditional vaccination centres will be used. There are some government institutions under the deputy commissioner, these may be used and there is a similar decision at the upazila level."

Asked what to do in case of any side effects after receiving the vaccine, he said, "The vaccine candidate will stay at the centre for a certain period of time after receiving the vaccine. Physicians will follow up on him or her if there are any side effects. Instructions will be given. If immediately after the vaccine candidate goes home, if you feel sick, call the designated phone number. Ambulances, doctors and hospitals will be ready for emergency response."

According to the DGHS, Bangladesh will receive 30 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made at the Serum Institute of India under the agreement. The vaccine will be shipped to the country in batches of 50 lakh doses per month. The first shipment of the vaccine may arrive in last week of January.

The DGHS has already prepared a draft policy for corona vaccine management and submitted it to the Ministry of Health. The 137-page vaccine policy states that 6.0 per cent of the people will be vaccinated in the first stage. This number will be increased step by step gradually. In the second stage 7.0 per cent, in the third stage 11 to 20 per cent of the people can be vaccinated. 21 to 40 per cent, 40 to 80 per cent of the people can be vaccinated in phases.

Coronavirus vaccines have been introduced in many countries around the world. Vaccines invented by Pfizer and German-based BioNtech have been distributed in most countries. In addition, the Moderna vaccine, another drug company in the United States, has reached the stage of application. Russia and China have also introduced effective vaccines against the coronavirus.

Prof Dr Sayedur Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Pharmacological Society, said, "The effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine is still being studied. We rely on multiple international organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), to verify the quality of this vaccine. Some of the vaccines that have come to the markets so far will be effective for 6 months, some for 9 months."











