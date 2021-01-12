Video
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021
Cabinet clears bill to increase financial jurisdiction of civil courts

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

Increasing the pecuniary jurisdiction of lower court judges to dispose of the civil cases, the Cabinet on Monday approved the draft of "The Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2021".
The approval was given in the regular weekly Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The PM joined the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.
The meeting also cleared drafts of the "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Pirojpur Act, 2021" and the "Customs Act, 2021". After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed reporters at Secretariat.
Regarding the Civil Courts Bill, he said, "As per the bill, the pecuniary jurisdictions of the civil courts were increased."
He said the higher the threshold of the pecuniary jurisdiction was increased at Tk 15 lakh instead of the existing Tk two lakh for an assistant judge, while Tk 25 lakh in place of Tk four lakh for a senior assistant judge in case of trying civil suits, according to the proposed law.
In case of hearing the appeals of the civil suits, the financial jurisdiction was raised to Tk five crore instead of the existing Tk five lakh for a district judge, said the Cabinet Secretary.
If the proposed law is passed, an assistant judge can try civil cases having asset value of maximum Tk 15 lakh each, while a senior assistant judge can try a civil suit having asset value of maximum Tk 25 lakh.



