BSMMU, Orbis join hands to reduce preventable blindness

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), Department of Ophthalmology and Orbis International will work together to reduce preventable blindness caused by Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) among premature neonates in Bangladesh.

The two organisations entered into an agreement on Tuesday to implement a project titled 'Strengthening BSMMU - ROP Unit for Establishing ROP Resource Center in Bangladesh' to attain the goal, says a press release.

BSMMU Department of Ophthalmology Chairman Professor Zafar Khaled and Orbis International Country Director for Bangladesh Dr Munir Ahmed signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides at BSMMU.

BSMMU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Kanak Kanti Barua, Department of Ophthalmology Associate Professors Dr Nuzhat Choudhury and Dr Tariq Reza Ali, and Orbis Director of Programmes Mohammed Alauddin, Senior Medical Specialist Dr Lutful Husain, Senior Programme Manager Md Iqbal Hossain and Communications & Media Specialist Sumon Francis Gomes were present at the ceremony.