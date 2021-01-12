Webinar on govt vaccine plan for C-19

Bangladesh Health Watch (BHW), a citizens' platform for improved accountability of the country's healthcare system through evidence-based policy review and citizens' feedback, organised a webinar on Monday to discuss the national deployment and vaccine Plan for Covid-19.

The purpose of the webinar was to share with experts the details of the plan and identify areas which need to be further addressed to strengthen the plan, says a press release.

Dr Ahmed Mushtaque Raza Chowdhury, convener of BHW, launched the webinar with a reflection of Bangladesh's Covid situation; Dr Yasmin H Ahmed, Advisor to BHW, moderated the event.

The keynote paper was presented by Dr Mushtuq Husain, Adviser, IEDCR who outlined highlights of the vaccine deployment plan.





