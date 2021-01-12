Video
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021
Home City News

5 abducted Bangladeshis rescued from Yemen

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Diplomatic Correspondent

Five Bangladeshi nationals have been rescued and repatriated from Yemen, who were arrested by the Houti Coast Guard on 14 February 2020, Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
The rescued Bangladeshis are; Mohammed Yousuf, Mohammad Alauddin, Mohammed Alamgir, Mohammed Rahim Uddin, Mohammed Abu Tayub. They were sailing from Oman to Saudi Arabia by a ship. The ship fell in storm and sank near Al Salaif Port of Hodeida in Yemen on 12 February 2020. All of the crews were arrested by Houthi Coast Guard including 5 Bangladeshi nationals, the Foreign Ministry release added.
"Bangladesh Embassy in Muscat, Kuwait and Amman and IOM (International Organization for Migration) to rescue the abducted Bangladesh nationals. With the help of IOM, they were taken to Aden from Saana. Among the rescued persons, there were Indian and Egyptian nationals.  Two other Bangladeshi nationals (Jamal Uddin and Rafiqul) were also repatriated who were detained in Aden," it said.
Earlier, Bangladesh Embassy in Kuwait issued Travel Permits in favor of the seven Bangladeshi Nationals. Among them, five reached Dhaka on 10 January 2021 and other tow arrived Dhaka on 30 December 2020. The IOM coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dhaka to repatriate the seven Bangladeshi Nationals from Aden, it added.


