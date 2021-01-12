Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021, 5:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs       India's Serum to sell AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources      
Home City News

Victoria’s arts building weathering with age

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Victoria’s arts building weathering with age

Victoria’s arts building weathering with age

CUMILLA, Jan 11: With a history stretching back well over a hundred years,CumillaVictoria Govt. College is an iconic institution located at the heart of Cumilla city.
The Victoria College Arts Building itself is over 60 years old, and understandably looks worn with age. Almost 6,000 students attend classes across 7 departments housed in the Arts Building.
Unfortunately there are just 3 toilets for these6000 students, and that inevitably leads to crises. Not to mention, even the three toilets that are there happen to be in horrible condition.
One of the toilets has the door's cleats missing, which means you can't really close the door. And so even when answering nature's call, you can never really do so in peace.
Having said that, it is still better than the one with no door at all. Which, as you can imagine, is pretty useless for a toilet. While broken taps are a common trait shared by all three.
So when authorities one day announced the college would be looking to demolish the old structures and build a modern school/college building with all the amenities, the students could not have been more welcoming.
Mahiuddin Akash, a student of Arabic and Islamic studies department said: "Students of the Arts Building are facing many problems like classroom crisis, toilet shortage and there is no drinkable water. Most of the walls are rotten and notice boards are occupied with outside advertisements."
On a recent visit, apart from 7 classrooms, office space for cultural and voluntary organizations and journalist associations were found on the ground floor of the Arts Building. One of the two male toilets has already been turned into a storeroom; the other one was unusable. Second and third floors are for department offices, seminar rooms and classrooms. Another male toilet on the third floor is also in critical condition. A washroom for the girls is available in the common room located on the second floor.
Jobaida Yasmin Mumu,president of Badhon, a voluntary blood donors' organization,said: "Three organizations have offices located on the ground floor, where there is no serviceable toilet. Many prominent persons come here as guests. We feel ashamed when they are made to suffer due to these issues. Speedy repair of the toilets is our demand."
Professor Md Ruhul Amin Bhuiyan, principal of Cumilla Victoria Govt. College, told UNB: 'The brick-sand building is 60 years old and about to expire. Budget requisition for a ten storied new building has been sent to the ministry. As the project may take years to complete, supplementary discussions are being held and we are pleading with the Public Welfare Department to prioritise repairing our toilets first."    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSMMU, Orbis join hands to reduce preventable blindness
Webinar on govt vaccine plan for C-19
5 abducted Bangladeshis rescued from Yemen
Victoria’s arts building weathering with age
Verdict in murders of Kakrail mother, son on Jan 17
DoE to demolish 700 illegal brickfields
Stamps released marking Bangabandhu's homecoming day
Justice S M Murshed's 110th Birth anniv today


Latest News
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is 'terminated'
Robbery at school teacher's house in Pirojpur
6 robbers held in Khulna
Journalist Mizanur laid to rest
US envoy's 'last-minute' Taiwan visit angers China
3 fined Tk 1 lakh for illegal sand lifting
India's Supreme Court suspends contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Man to die for killing mother in Kurigram
Two run over by lorry in Netrakona
Most Read News
Remote work: Possibility and efficiency
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
Mayor Taposh decides to file defamation case against Khokon
Bangladesh to begin Covid vaccination February first week
Journalist Mizanur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 22 deaths, 849 new cases reported
BSMRSTU computer theft: Prime accused arrested
4 burnt alive in Gazipur fire
Victim blaming must stop
A rapid leap towards knowledge economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft