Verdict in murders of Kakrail mother, son on Jan 17

A Dhaka court on Sunday fixed January 17 to deliver judgement in a case filed over murder of a woman and her son in capital's Kakrail area in 2017.

Judge Robiul Alam of Dhaka 3rd Additional Metropolitan Sessions passed the order as both the prosecution and the defence sides concluded their parts of closing arguments in the case.

Shamsunnahar, 45, and her son Shaon were slaughtered in their 79/A Anjuman Mofidul Islam Road house in Kakrail on November 1 in 2017.

On November 2, 2017, Shamsunnahar's brother Ashraf Ali filed the case against her husband Abdul Karim, a wholesale spice trader based in Shyambazar, his second wife Sharmin Mukta, Mukta's brother Jonny and others.





