Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021, 5:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs       India's Serum to sell AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources      
Home Business

DAE repurchases shares, bonds worth $542m in 2020

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

DUBAI, Jan 11: DAE's fleet size of 425 aircraft catered to 108 customers across 53 countries. Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) announced on Sunday it had repurchased outstanding common shares worth $350 million and bonds worth $192 million in 2020.
The aircraft leasing firm said it acquired 38 aircraft in 2020, including 14 owned and 15 managed, while underwriting new purchase orders for 55 aircraft.
DAE, which is owned by sovereign wealth fund Investment Corporation of Dubai, said its fleet size of 425 aircraft catered to 108 customers across 53 countries. The fleet includes owned, managed, committed and mandated to manage aircraft. The company has targeted increasing its fleet to 800 jets by 2026-28.
The company sold 28 aircraft in 2020 and signed lease agreement and extensions for 125 aircraft. Owned fleet utilization at year-end remained at 98.2. The average age of the owned fleet was 6.2 years while the average lease terms of the owned fleet remained at 6.6 years, DAE said in a statement.
In March 2020, DAE recommenced its bond repurchasing programme and authorised an increase in its bond repurchase by $300 million, to be conducted through open market transactions.
In the first nine months of 2020, DAE net profits fell by $93.2 million to $167.3 million from $260.5 million during the same 2019 period. Revenues also dropped to $984.1 million from $1.085 billion year-on-year.    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Kim Jong Un’s big plan to grow NKorea’s economy faces harsh reality
DAE repurchases shares, bonds worth $542m in 2020
Jet Airways revival decision soon, NCLT hearing this month
HSBC to face shareholder heat on fossil fuels in AGM vote
NBR lottery draw of EFDMS invoices on Feb 5
Bangladesh Chamber of Industries elects office bearers for 2021-23 term
British envoy visits EBL head office


Latest News
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is 'terminated'
Robbery at school teacher's house in Pirojpur
6 robbers held in Khulna
Journalist Mizanur laid to rest
US envoy's 'last-minute' Taiwan visit angers China
3 fined Tk 1 lakh for illegal sand lifting
India's Supreme Court suspends contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Man to die for killing mother in Kurigram
Two run over by lorry in Netrakona
Most Read News
Remote work: Possibility and efficiency
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
Mayor Taposh decides to file defamation case against Khokon
Bangladesh to begin Covid vaccination February first week
Journalist Mizanur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 22 deaths, 849 new cases reported
BSMRSTU computer theft: Prime accused arrested
4 burnt alive in Gazipur fire
Victim blaming must stop
A rapid leap towards knowledge economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft