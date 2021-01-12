Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021, 5:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs       India's Serum to sell AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources      
Home Business

Jet Airways revival decision soon, NCLT hearing this month

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

NEW DELHI, Jan 11: A final decision on reviving Jet Airways could come this month.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed representatives of the aviation ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to be present for a hearing on the matter on Tuesday so that "no future uncertainty would remain in case the (revival) plan is approved."
The NCLT will on January 25 hear the application filed by Punjab National Bank challenging the decision of the resolution professional.
While the committee of creditors (CoC) has approved the revival plan for grounded-since-April 2019 Jet Airways last year, the NCLT's final nod is awaited.
A two-member NCLT bench had last Friday (Jan 8) passed an order in the resolution plan case: "The learned counsel submits that it will be appropriate to issue notice to the DGCA and ministry of civil aviation so that the matter can be heard in their presence and no future uncertainty would remain in case the plan is approved. The applicant is accordingly directed to issue notice to the DGCA and aviation ministry to be present during hearing so that the matter can be heard and decided in their presence on January 12, 2021, for hearing."
The CoC had last year approved a bid by Jalan-Kalrock consortium to revive the airline. The consortia had in a statement on December 7, 2020, said Jet 2.0 will be launched as a full service carrier subject to regulatory approvals.
"As per the resolution plan, Jet Airways intends to operate all of its historic domestic slots in India and restart international operations. If everything goes as per plan and the consortium receives the NCLT and regulatory approvals on time, Jet Airways would be back in the skies by the summer of 2021," the December statement had said.
Like Jet 1.0, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru will remain the hubs for the born-again airline.
"The revival plan proposes to support Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities by creating sub-hubs in such cities. This would boost the economy in these cities, help Jet Airways stand back on its feet fast, and support the overall vision of the Indian government to promote aviation business through tier 2/3 cities in India," the consortia had added.
The airline will focus on cargo business also by having a "dedicated freighter service".    -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Kim Jong Un’s big plan to grow NKorea’s economy faces harsh reality
DAE repurchases shares, bonds worth $542m in 2020
Jet Airways revival decision soon, NCLT hearing this month
HSBC to face shareholder heat on fossil fuels in AGM vote
NBR lottery draw of EFDMS invoices on Feb 5
Bangladesh Chamber of Industries elects office bearers for 2021-23 term
British envoy visits EBL head office


Latest News
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is 'terminated'
Robbery at school teacher's house in Pirojpur
6 robbers held in Khulna
Journalist Mizanur laid to rest
US envoy's 'last-minute' Taiwan visit angers China
3 fined Tk 1 lakh for illegal sand lifting
India's Supreme Court suspends contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Man to die for killing mother in Kurigram
Two run over by lorry in Netrakona
Most Read News
Remote work: Possibility and efficiency
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
Mayor Taposh decides to file defamation case against Khokon
Bangladesh to begin Covid vaccination February first week
Journalist Mizanur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 22 deaths, 849 new cases reported
BSMRSTU computer theft: Prime accused arrested
4 burnt alive in Gazipur fire
Victim blaming must stop
A rapid leap towards knowledge economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft