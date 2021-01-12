NBR lottery draw of EFDMS invoices on Feb 5

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) will hold the first time lottery of invoices that shops issued against buying of goods using EFDMS machine (Electronic Fiscal Device Management System) on February 5.

The device has been introduced to ensure transparency in VAT collection and plug the dodging, said an NBR release on Sunday.

It said the revenue board has decided to hold the lottery draw every month on printed invoices issued from EFDMS to motivate people in paying VAT through using these EFD machines.

The lottery will use the printed buying invoices from the first day to last day of every month in the lottery to be held on the 5th day of the following month.

To initiate the process, the first draw of the lottery will be held on February 5 based on the printed invoices coupon issued from January 1 to 31.

The NBR also requested the consumers to preserve the invoices or lucky coupons carefully issued from the EFD/SDC to be a part of the lottery.





