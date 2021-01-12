Video
Home Business

Bangladesh Chamber of Industries elects office bearers for 2021-23 term

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Desk

The biennial (2021-23) election of the Office-Bearers and the Directors of Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) was held yesterday (Monday).
BCI incumbent President Anwar-Ul Alam Chowdhury (Pervez) - Chairman of Evince Group and former president of BGMEA, was re-elected for the next two-year term.
Mrs. Priti Chakraborty, Chairman of Universal Medical Collage and Hospital Ltd. and Director FBCCI and Shahidul Islam Niru, Director of  Ecochem Bangladesh (Pvt.) Ltd.) were elected Senior Vice-President, and Vice-President respectively.
Sixteen directors were elected in the Ordinary Class and eight directors in the Associate Class.
The Ordinary Directors are : Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury (Parvez), Jahangir Alam, Delowar Hossain Raja, Mohammad Ismail Hossain, Rtn. Engr. Mohd. Mohabbat Ullah, Mohammed Younus, M. A. Razzak Khan,  S.M. Shah Alam Mukul, Md. Mizanur Rahman, Rehana Rahman, Abul Kalam Bhuiyan, Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath, Md. Shahid Alam, K.M. Rifatuzzaman and Ruslan Nasir.
Associate Directors ate Mrs. Priti Chakraborty, Shahidul Islam Niru,  Ranjan Chowdhury, Zia Hayder Mithu, Shah Alam Litu, Chaitanaya Kumar Dey (Chayan), Nazmul Anwar and Mohd. Ishaqul Hossain Sweet
It may be mentioned that all the Office - Bearers and the Directors have been elected uncontested, saya a press release.


