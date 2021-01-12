British envoy visits EBL head office

Video
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021, 5:20 PM
Business

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Desk

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson along with Khalid Mustafiz Gaffar, Deputy Head of Trade and Investment paid a visit to Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) Head Office at Gulshan in the city on Sunday, says a press release.
The High Commissioner met with senior officials of EBL including Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar and learnt about the EBL's activities including  its role in overall economic development of the country, especially during the pandemic crisis, and role in facilitating foreign trade and investment.
The High Commissioner enquired about various aspects of Bangladesh's banking sector, investment environment and business opportunities in the country.
The High Commissioner said that now the UK had left the EU it is looking at how it could increase its trade with Bangladesh.  According to him there are good opportunities for British investment in the financial, healthcare and education sectors in Bangladesh.
Currently, Britain is the 3rd single largest destination for Bangladesh exports, after the United States and Germany.
 The meeting was also attended by EBL Additional MD Hassan O. Rashid, DMD Ahmed Shaheen, Head of Retail and SME Banking M Khorshed Anowar and Head of Communications and External Affairs Ziaul Karim.


